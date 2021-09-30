Finally Save Some Money on Apple’s $99 MagSafe Battery

The Apple MagSafe battery pack was recently launched in July, and now we’re finally seeing the first significant discount on the magnetic power bank, which usually costs $99. The MagSafe ecosystem may still be a bit underdeveloped, and there are some compelling alternatives from other manufacturers, but the smaller battery is a broad alternative to juicing an iPhone 12 or 13 on the go.

With 1,460mAh and 11.3Wh, the MagSafe battery doesn’t just earn its praise on specifications, but it has software integration that doesn’t show on-screen animations and charge levels like in any other power bank — magnetic or wired — so you Know how much charge is left. Not only can it charge some iPhones, but when recharging via its built-in Lightning port, Dieter Bohn noted in his review that it works great as a wired MagSafe charger. You can buy the MagSafe battery today at AT&T with a 15 percent discount, bringing the price down to $84. read our review.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Apple's MagSafe battery pack is the only option for magnetic wireless charging on the go that integrates with iOS for visible charge levels. It doesn't pack enough juice to fully charge an iPhone 12 or 13, but it's convenient to top-up in a compact package.

Google’s first-generation Nest Hub makes a great Google Photos-powered digital picture frame as well as a basic smart display and speaker in the kitchen or around the house. It has a seven-inch touchscreen and a far-field microphone for giving voice commands to Google Assistant. Now a new model has arrived; However, in our review, we found that the advancements may not be basic enough – especially with the big discounts you can find on the first generation model.

You can pick up a first-gen Nest Hub at Best Buy or B&H for just $40. That’s $50 off its usual $90 asking price and $60 cheaper than its second-gen replacement. But if you’re more immersed in the Amazon Alexa ecosystem than Google Assistant, you can get the first-gen Echo Show 5 to tackle similar duties, plus video chatting with its built-in camera, for just $5. and for. read our review.

Google Nest Hub (1st-gen) Google’s first-generation Nest Hub features a seven-inch touchscreen, far-field microphone, and Google Assistant. It doesn’t have a camera at all, and the microphone has a physical mute switch.

There is a big discount on Amazon’s big and powerful Gigabyte Aero 15 laptop. The 15.6-inch computer packs a ton of features, including a 4K OLED display, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 1TB SSD, and an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It’s billed as a manufacturer laptop, and will be very capable of Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere, etc., but it can also work around some AAA games.

Normally, the Aero 15 goes for $3,000, but in today’s discount it’s at an all-time low of $2,113. One caveat to keep in mind is its webcam, which is unfortunately located just above your nose for a low-angle view at the bottom of the screen. If you’re using Zoom all the time, maybe use a portion of the money you save to budget for a webcam? Read our review of last year’s model.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED The Aero 15 is a colorful, powerful laptop with a bold OLED screen and powerful features.

If you need to charge multiple devices with lots of wattage on tap, Aukey’s Omnia Mix3 90 Watt charger could be a great option. As its name indicates, it has a mix of three ports for output: a USB-A port, a USB-C, and a primary USB-C with Power Delivery. The charger is smaller than Apple’s own 87-watt charger, but can equally charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro. If you plug in multiple devices, it’ll share 90 watts between them, a simultaneous output enough for a 15-inch laptop and Nintendo Switch.

Aukey is offering a special price on the Omnia Mix3 ledge Reader. use promo code VERGE26 To take 47 percent off at checkout and drop the price of $56 to $30.

Aukey Omnia 90W 3-Port PD Charger (PA-B6S) Aukey’s three-port, Omnia 90-watt PD charger comes with one USB-A and two USB-C ports, so you can charge multiple devices at once when paired with the appropriate cable. It’s even smaller than Apple’s 87-watt charging brick, making it easier to carry while you travel. For a limited time, you can pick it up for $30 instead of $56 with coupon code VERGE26.

You can never have too many camera bags. This is a universal truth that almost every photographer is well aware of. Today, B&H has a very popular and well-known bag, the basic version of Peak Design’s Everyday Sling 10L. The 10L Sling from Peak Design is a convenient size and style that easily folds or travels with enough room for small items like a camera, a couple lenses, and a water bottle. You can also squeeze some iPads in it, especially of the Mini Persuasion.

Today’s deal on the Peak Design Everyday Sling 10L is just $70, saving 53 percent off its usual $150 price tag. Peak Design bags are known for premium quality and premium prices, so this deal is sure to sell out.

Peak Design Everyday Sling (10L, V1) The Peak Design Everyday Sling 10L is sturdy enough to hold camera gear and personal items without weighing you down too much. It has internal side pockets for smaller items and can squeeze in some smaller laptops and tablets as well.

