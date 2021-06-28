Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief Package – Relief Package: A total of eight measures have been announced by the Finance Minister to revive the economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that some of these measures are completely new. The government has fixed a budget of 50 thousand crores for the health sector.

New Delhi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a relief package on Monday to revive the economy of the entire country. In the past, the country’s economy was deeply affected due to the lockdown after the Corona epidemic. The Finance Minister said that a total of eight measures have been announced. Four of these measures are completely new. In this a new relief package related to health has also been added.

loan guarantee scheme announced

The Finance Minister has announced 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for the Kovid affected sector. Such a scheme will help the areas affected by the corona virus. Apart from eight metros, the government has fixed a budget of 50 thousand crores for the health sector in other cities. At the same time, 60 thousand crore rupees have been announced for other sectors.

Maximum loan amount of 100 crores

For the health sector, the government will give loans at low interest rates. Under the scheme, the maximum loan amount will be Rs. The maximum interest rate on this will be 7.95 percent. At the same time, the maximum interest rate for other sectors has been kept at 8.25 percent.

4.5 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme

Last year also, the government had announced the credit guarantee scheme. This time a provision of additional loan of Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been made under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). First of all, Rs 3 lakh crore was announced in this scheme. Now its scope has increased to Rs 4.5 lakh crore. All sectors will benefit from this.

benefits to entrepreneurs

25 lakh small entrepreneurs will benefit from the credit guarantee scheme. In this, the rate of interest will be Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR plus) 2 percent. Its time period has been made up to a maximum of three years. Its benefit can be availed till 31 March 2022.

agricultural sector

The Finance Minister said that in the Rabi Marketing Season 2020-21, 389.92 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was purchased in the agriculture sector. At the same time, 2021-22 432.48 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured. A record payment of more than 85 lakh crores has been made. At the same time, there was a benefit of Rs 14 thousand crore in subsidy for all types of nutrition including DAP. This directly benefited the farmers.

Pradhan Mantri Gramin Anna Yojana

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Anna Yojana, 5 kg rice and wheat grains have been provided per month to 80 crore people last year. This time too, this scheme was started for the poor of the country from May to November. No one should go hungry in this crisis. 93869 crore will be spent on this scheme. In this way, the total expenditure for this scheme will be 2 lakh 27 thousand 840 crore rupees for the last year and some years together.

Rs 23220 crore for emergency health services

23,220 crore has been allocated for emergency health services this year. Last year Rs 15,000 crore was given to emergency health services. More than 9 thousand Kovid Health Care Centers have been made in these. At the same time, there has been a seven-fold increase in oxygen beds.

Agriculture Marketing Corporation

This organization was started in 1982 to help the farmers of North East. 75 farmer organizations are associated with this organization. These organizations provide farmers to the farmers at 10-15 percent more price than the middlemen and arhtiyas. A package of Rs 77.45 crore has been given for the revival of this organization.