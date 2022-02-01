Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made big announcements, RBI will bring digital currency, 5G will start in 2022 and broadband in villages

While presenting the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2022, many big announcements have been made. This is the country’s first budget being presented during the Corona period. For which the common people have many expectations. In the meantime, it is being said by experts that the economic growth from this year’s budget is estimated to be 9.2%.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a big announcement regarding cryptocurrency. He has said in his speech that from 2022-23 digital currency will be launched by the Reserve Bank of India. He announced that RBI will soon bring its own digital currency. Under which digital currency will be started using blockchain and other technologies.

This will give people the benefits and opportunities of investment. Also, with the introduction of digital currency of RBI, the risk will also be reduced. At the same time, people will have the facility to exchange money digitally. Along with this, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, ‘Desh Stack e-portal’ will be started to promote digital infrastructure.

5G will be launched this year

While presenting the Budget 2022, Nirmala Sitharaman has made a big announcement. He said that India will be among the leading countries in offering 5G services globally, with the country aiming to start offering these services within the financial year 2022-23. To achieve this, India will conduct 5G auctions within the next financial year i.e. between 2022-23.

The proceeds of 5G auctions could be one of the biggest contributors to non-tax revenue for the government. After this announcement, it will now have to push the 5G offering on the industry including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

Broadband will be installed in villages

Sitharaman further said that to enable affordable broadband and mobile service dissemination in rural and remote areas, 5% of the annual collection will be allocated to Universal Service Obligation Fund. This will help in the economic development of villages and modernization due to mobile connectivity.

“Immense Job Opportunities”

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector has immense potential to provide employment to the youth. An AVGC Promotion Task Force will be set up with all stakeholders to recommend ways to realize this and build domestic capacity to serve our markets and global demand.