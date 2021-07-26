Finance minister nirmala sitharaman said government has no plan to print currency

In a written reply to a question, the Finance Minister has said that the Central Government has no plans to print currency notes to overcome the current economic crisis arising out of the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic.

New Delhi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has put an end to the ongoing discussion in the Lok Sabha regarding the printing of currency notes necessary to deal with the economic crisis caused by the Corona epidemic. Responding to a question by members of the House whether printing of additional notes would take place, Sitharaman said the government has no plans to print currency notes to tide over the current economic crisis arising out of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not there.

Read More: Gold Import 2021: Import of gold increased manifold in the first quarter, this is the big reason

Experts gave this suggestion

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this in a written reply to a question. In view of the economic crisis, many economists and experts have suggested the government to print more currency notes to help the economy affected by Kovid-19.

Economy got strength from self-reliant India

In a written reply to another question in the Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister said that India’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to decline by 7.3 percent during 2020-21. The Finance Minister said that with the opening of the lockdown, the condition of the economy is strong. Due to the support being given by the government under the Self-Reliant India Mission, the economy is moving strongly on the path of recovery from the crisis since the second half of 2020-21. The government had announced an economic package of Rs 29.87 lakh crore under self-reliant India during the financial year 2020-21 to deal with the impact of the epidemic, accelerate economic growth and promote employment.

Read More: No need to go anywhere, earn lakhs like this sitting at home

Growth rate expected to be 9.5 percent

In response to another question, the Finance Minister said that the effect of the second wave of Corona on the economy is estimated to be partial. According to the Union Budget 2021-22, India’s nominal GDP growth is estimated to be 14.4 percent during the current financial year ending March 2022. Presenting the monetary policy on June 4, 2021, the central bank has projected real GDP to grow at 9.5 per cent. Before the second wave, the Reserve Bank had projected GDP growth at 10.5 percent.

Read More: Salary account in SBI has many benefits, you can also avail these facilities including insurance of 30 lakhs