Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s big announcement regarding the future of Electric Vehicle, Battery Swapping Policy will be made, read full details

In order to make a policy of Battery Swapping Policy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a big announcement which will prove to be very beneficial for the people buying electric vehicles, read details.

Presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced to bring a new policy regarding electric vehicles along with all sectors.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that special mobility zones will be introduced along with zero fossil fuel policy to promote the use of public transport in urban areas, in which a battery swapping policy will be brought in view of space constraints in urban areas.

If you know the meaning of this announcement of the Finance Minister in simple words, then such areas will be promoted in urban areas where only electric vehicles will be allowed to run.

Apart from this, the new battery swapping policy that has been talked about will prove to be very helpful in increasing the trend of electric vehicles in the country.

According to this policy, a charging station will be constructed where you can give your electric vehicle battery for charging and replace your battery there.

For example, if you are going from one end of the scooter to the other end of Delhi and the charging of your scooter’s battery is about to end on the way, then you can go to your nearest charging station and charge your scooter’s discharged battery there. You can take the battery from there.

Currently, the biggest problem facing electric vehicles is their charging and time taken, which will be solved through this new battery swapping policy.

This battery swapping policy will be operated by the government itself or the PPE model will be worked on for this, the government will tell in the coming days.

With the introduction of a battery swapping policy, people will save the time that it takes to charge the battery of their electric scooter, bike or car, which is sure to save both time and money.

Let us tell you that India is emerging as a big market for electric vehicles in the world, in which there is consumption and production of these electric vehicles.

In view of the huge demand for electric vehicles in the country, today almost every company is launching its electric vehicles in the market. Can be reduced to