Finance officials say the risk of default is already hurting the economy.

President Biden met with finance officials on Wednesday as he continued to exert maximum pressure on Senate Republicans to raise the debt limit before October 18, the date the Treasury Department said the United States would default. will go away.

Immediately after the meeting, the minority leader, Senator Mitch McConnell, seemed soft on his opposition to allowing Democrats to lift the ceiling in the short term through regular channels. He said he would “allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency loan limit extension at a certain dollar amount to cover current spending levels in December.”

All officials warned that for the first time in history the economy would be at risk if the country defaulted on its loans.

“It’s already starting to do some damage to the economy,” Citigroup’s chief executive, Jane Fraser, told the president. “It will hurt consumers. This will hurt small businessmen.”