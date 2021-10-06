Finance officials say the risk of default is already hurting the economy.
President Biden met with finance officials on Wednesday as he continued to exert maximum pressure on Senate Republicans to raise the debt limit before October 18, the date the Treasury Department said the United States would default. will go away.
Immediately after the meeting, the minority leader, Senator Mitch McConnell, seemed soft on his opposition to allowing Democrats to lift the ceiling in the short term through regular channels. He said he would “allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency loan limit extension at a certain dollar amount to cover current spending levels in December.”
All officials warned that for the first time in history the economy would be at risk if the country defaulted on its loans.
“It’s already starting to do some damage to the economy,” Citigroup’s chief executive, Jane Fraser, told the president. “It will hurt consumers. This will hurt small businessmen.”
“It’s not an exaggeration to say that even small distortions in the Treasury market can cost taxpayers billions of dollars over many years,” he said, referring to the market for bonds issued by the Treasury Department.
Mr Biden, seeking to make everyday Americans aware of the consequences, asked officials to explain what would happen if the United States went into default for only a day or two.
“Certainly, as we know it, there are hundreds of millions of investors in the markets today who put their hard earned money into the markets,” said Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman. “And we would expect the markets to react very negatively.”
McConnell of Kentucky has long said that Democrats should use a more complicated process known as reconciliation to overcome Republican opposition to raising the debt limit. In his statement on Wednesday, he reiterated that the reconciliation process was the only option he supported for a long-term increase in the limit, unless “Democrats ram their efforts through another historically reckless tax and spending spree.” Don’t give up.”
The financial sector was making a grim forecast two weeks ahead. A report released by Goldman Sachs said there was no reason to believe Congress would meet the October 18 deadline, but that “public and financial market reactions would force a swift political solution.”
Senate Democrats are still weighing their options for the way forward without Republican support. The budget process of reconciliation is likely to involve two marathons of politically-charged votes, which Mr Biden has predicted will be “filled with all kinds of potential danger to miscalculation.” Democrats say there’s no guarantee Republicans won’t pull those votes out to create procedural and political inconvenience.
Understand the US date ceiling
What is the loan limit? A debt limit, also called a debt limit, is a limit on the total amount that the federal government is authorized to borrow through U.S. Treasury bills and savings bonds to meet its financial obligations. Since America is in budget deficit, it will have to borrow huge sums of money to pay its bills.
Another option would be to undermine Filbuster’s ability to change Senate rules, a proposal that has become increasingly popular in recent years as the partisan deadlock has worsened.
Lawmakers have carved out other exceptions to the filibuster. In 2017, Senate Republicans called on President Donald J. Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee Neil M. Made an exception to clear the way for Gorsuch. In 2013, Senate Democrats did so to overcome Republican opposition to President Barack Obama’s candidates for cabinet positions and judgeship.
On Tuesday evening, Mr Biden called that passage “a real possibility”. On Wednesday, he said he wanted to explain “in plain English” what was at stake if Republicans remained stable.
“Democrats are ready to step in and stop this economic catastrophe if Senate Republicans go out of the way,” Biden said. “It’s not right, and it’s dangerous.”
Mr McConnell said passing the extension “would make excuses about the lack of time Democrats have made,” allowing them to move forward through reconciliation. “A more traditional bipartisan governing dialogue may be possible” if they abandon the plan for huge spending bills, he said.
