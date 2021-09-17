Financial advice for couples: How to keep things the same
The year-and-a-half pandemic has revealed – or reminded us – of some consistent patterns around money, gender, marriage and families. And they’re not always pretty.
There is anecdotal evidence of men confiscating their wives’ federal relief checks and data showing a link between financial stress and domestic violence. And lakhs of women felt that they had no option but to leave their job on salary to take care of children or other family members.
Marriage and parenting involve compromise, without question (and sometimes, seemingly, without end). But it should not be disproportionate.
There are plenty of reasons to equate financial decision-making in your marriage—and that goes for every couple, heterosexual or not. If you’re among the many people who are now getting married as part of the great pandemic marriage boom, consider adding another promise: that your marriage will be financially egalitarian.
Here’s what it could mean.
First, understand where the power is.
When a new family is establishing a financial baseline, it’s nearly impossible to avoid talking about power.
Rachel Sherman, a professor of sociology at the New School of Social Research in New York, examines the system of authority in the marriages of affluent people in her book “Unseeing Street.”
While gender and the accompanying troubling norms may play a role in heterosexual couples, they suggested that at least two additional vectors influenced the power dynamic.
The first includes the source of any household resources, including earnings, unpaid labor and inheritance. Who gets or takes credit, and for what? What privileges, if any, come with the answers to those questions?
The second is about spending style – who has the license to do what, and when and who decides? The confusion here could be because of growing up in a family that has a bad relationship with money.
Conflicting habits can cause real trouble, but understanding them is an important first step. “People are lucky if they have a partner who has the same ideas as they do,” Professor Sherman said.
You have to talk A lot
Financial planners have the opportunity to participate in many conversations with people who have recently been married, and they can see worrying patterns. A recurring issue: Only one partner speaks.
“They’ll often be meeting with half of a couple,” said Marcy Baer, a financial planner in San Diego.
More often than not, it’s the man in heterosexual couples who shows up or calls (or wants to) alone, several counselors told me this week.
In fused financial planning (pronounced “fuse”, as in tying a couple’s portfolio and pecadillo together), that kind of exclusion or disregard is not allowed. Also, each couple meets a couple: Dan and Natalie Slag, who jointly run businesses in Rochester, Minn.
It can feel like a double date, and as with many dates, there are red flags. “They make do with commonly used pronouns,” said Mr. Slag. “‘You’ as opposed to ‘we’.”
Ms. Slag picked up the thread. “If they are not seeing themselves as a partnership, it will be very difficult for two people to have a successful financial plan,” she said.
So consider your pronouns, not just those if you’re talking to a professional. Be a united front.
There should be no ‘financial spouse’.
Even if the two of you are present and equally engaged in any conversations about your money, many couples have just one person running all the household expenses.
“I call it the financial spouse and the non-financial spouse,” said Annelies Breithauer, a financial planner in Hillsboro, Ore.
He’s generally not a fan of that setup or default, because of what can happen when a marriage ends, either when one spouse dies or when the relationship goes awry.
Most of Ms Brethaur’s work is free of charge with recently divorced women who may have spent decades as non-financial spouses.
“And then they’re drinking from a fire hose,” she said. “They don’t know how to make the best decisions in a divorce because they haven’t been privy to financial information for years.”
And there’s no right way to do this.
You can be sure of the knowledge of a joint bank account and the accountability of harsh expenses. Or maybe you prefer a trio of virtual piggy banks labeled Yours, Mine and Ours. Both can work.
“Whenever people ask, I say the right way to organize your money is in a way where you don’t fight about it,” said Alexandra Kielwald, a professor of sociology at Harvard.
Keeping your finances separate doesn’t prevent you or your spouse from inadvertently choosing to fight that.
“If you have separate accounts, how different are they really?” asked Legetta Renee Braxton, a financial planner in Brooklyn. “Can you spend without judgment? Still you want to? Only within your shared value system?”
But you may be budgeting wrong.
Be careful about how you talk – or even think – about whose income is for what.
Viviana A., professor of sociology at Princeton. Zelizer spent years testing how couples would label the money coming in. Often, women’s earnings fall into particular patterns of allocation—for child care, vacations, or summer camps, and not for, say, mortgages.
“Somehow they were a little different, and probably more secondary, than the big money items,” she said. “I would ask couples to tell me how powerful it is.”
If you have at least one joint account — to pay all shared expenses — one probably won’t realize that their income is less relevant.
Consider the effects outside your front door.
For all your efforts to have a financially equal marriage, inequality in the outside world can come through the door and be at the dinner table every night.
Ms. Braxton, financial planner in Brooklyn, encourages clients to consider the following set of possibilities and the sensitivity needed to manage them in a marriage.
Maybe you earn less, on average, because you’re black. Perhaps you earn less, on average, because you are female. And perhaps you feel more vulnerable to job loss.
Some things can happen in the house. You can save and invest more conservatively out of fear. Or you can spend the occasion with abandon, just to cut loose.
“People in that situation need to plan to rise above what they are experiencing,” Ms Braxton said. For example, you can create a savings backstop for soft landings as a “cushion” fund or as a “go to hell” account.
Leaving authority may give you something else.
If any of the above sounds familiar, it doesn’t make you regressive. After all, there’s a good chance you’ve never been married before. However, change can really comfort you.
Husbands who have held traditional financial gender roles can feel a clear sense of relief when they are not working alone, said Ms. Baer, a financial planner in San Diego, especially if household finances become more complex over time. it happens.
“It’s all on their shoulders,” she said. “And they know they’re probably not fully equipped for it.”
Seeking professional help can also provide some comfort, but it doesn’t reduce the need for deeper conversations with your spouse. Ms Brethaur said the best financial planners were in the behavior-change business, not the stock-twirling business.
“Are you looking for someone to tell you what to do?” he said. “Then don’t hire me.”
