Financial advice for couples: How to keep things the same

The year-and-a-half pandemic has revealed – or reminded us – of some consistent patterns around money, gender, marriage and families. And they’re not always pretty.

There is anecdotal evidence of men confiscating their wives’ federal relief checks and data showing a link between financial stress and domestic violence. And lakhs of women felt that they had no option but to leave their job on salary to take care of children or other family members.

Marriage and parenting involve compromise, without question (and sometimes, seemingly, without end). But it should not be disproportionate.

There are plenty of reasons to equate financial decision-making in your marriage—and that goes for every couple, heterosexual or not. If you’re among the many people who are now getting married as part of the great pandemic marriage boom, consider adding another promise: that your marriage will be financially egalitarian.