Find out how to check CBSE Term 1 Result, CBSE Class 10V 12th Term 1 Result via SMS – CBSE Term 1 Result

The wait for CBSE 10th, 12th Board Term 1 results is now over. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may soon announce the 10th and 12th results on their official websites cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Apart from this, CBSE results can also be checked through IVRS and SMS.To view CBSE results, students can view their results via SMS via registered phone number. Below you can see how to check the result via SMS. Apart from SSS, one can check the result of CBSE Term 1 in many ways.

How to check CBSE 10th result (CBSE 10th term 1 result)

Step 1: First go to the message box of your smartphone.

Step 2: Create a message or write a message.

Step 3: Enter CBSE10 Space-your roll number here.

Step 4: Send this message to 7738299899.

Step 5: In a few minutes your result will be displayed in the revert message.

CBSE 12V Outcome (CBSE 12th Term 1 Outcome)

Step 1: Go to Create Message or Create Message in the message box of the smartphone.

Step 2: Type CBSE12 space here – your roll number.

Step 3: Send this message to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your 12th result will appear in the revert message.

CBSE Term-2 Exam will start from 26th April. While issuing the circular, the board said that the examination schedule will be published on the website soon. The exam will be conducted offline. The sample papers of Term-2 examinations have already been published by CBSE. Sample question papers, old question papers etc. are being prepared in government and private schools.

Due to Kovid, this year’s board exam has been divided into two terms. In such a situation, questions were being asked from 50 per cent of the syllabus in the first term and now questions will be asked from the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus in Term-2. Students are also being given complete information about question papers in schools. Review classes are also being organized. Exam preparation and sample paper practice has been started in schools to better understand the examination pattern.