Find out when registration for CBSE Board Exam 2022-23: 9th, 11th will start, CBSE is closing this facility – Registration for class 9, 11 from cbse board exam 2022-23, check instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the registration process for the students of class 9th and 11th for the board examination of the next academic session (CBSE board examination 2022-23). CBSE has issued the required registration notice for 10th and 12th Board Examination 2022-23 on their official website. According to the notice, registration for class 9th, 11th will start from 15th December 2021.This registration is very important for the next academic session 2022-23 to sit for the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams, unregistered students will not be allowed to sit for the board exams. The CBSE has said that only students whose names and details have been submitted by their schools will be allowed to appear for the 10th and 12th board examinations. However, before schools can start collecting student details, they will have to register themselves on that portal.

CBSE schools have also been instructed to include their affiliate number in the user ID when registering for online submission. Schools that have recently been accredited will need to contact the board’s regional office to obtain their school code and password to submit details online.

Also read: 1,201 students of IIT Bombay got huge placements, the biggest offer of over 2 crores

CBSE will not provide this facility from this year

According to the CBSE’s official instructions, schools will have to disclose personal details of students to parents for cross-examination. We tell you that CBSE is going to close the correction window for corrections and edits from this year. The CBSE says that it is the responsibility of the school only to provide proper details. Schools should note that once submitted to the students on the CBSE portal, the data submitted cannot be changed. For this, permission of CBSE is required.

Schools should keep these details in mind when uploading student data

1. The spelling of the name of the student, parent, guardian or others must be correct.

2. Date of birth

3. Names of subjects

4. Subject codes selected in 10th or 12th

Read also: News of school reopening: Schools in Mumbai will start from this date, says Minister to parents concerned about ‘Omicron’

Registration fee

9th and 11th class for Indian students from 15th to 30th December 2021 – Rs.300

Rs.500 / – for Class 9 students studying abroad, Rs.600 / – for Class XI

With delay charges from 31st January to 07th January 2022

Rs.2300 for Indian students and Rs.2500 for 9th class students studying abroad and Rs.2600 for 11th class students.

Important Notice of CBSE