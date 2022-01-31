Find out who Dr. Vikas Divyakirti who has been appreciated by millions of UPSC aspirants – who is Dr. Vikas Divyakirti who has fans of upsc aspirants

If you are preparing for UPSC or any other competitive exam, it is obvious that you have read or seen the study material available on the internet. Nowadays, it is a great way to get in-depth knowledge of any subject. After watching the video present here, you will see Dr. Vikas Divyakirti’s videos must have been met and many of you have become fans of his teaching style.Divyakirti’s teaching style is such that today he has millions of followers or disciples. They provide information on any subject in a very simple and easy way to those who are preparing for UPSC. Their unique approach to teaching any subject and their sense of humor make them the most popular among aspirants.

Find out who Dr. Vikas Divyakirti is



The founder of Divyakirti ‘Drishti IAS’ coaching institute, Dr. Born into a middle class family in Haryana, Dr. Divyakirti’s parents were both professors of Hindi literature. Therefore, he was fond of Hindi since childhood. His other subjects are Philosophy, Psychology, Film Studies, Social Problems and Political Science. He has done MA, MPhil and PhD in Hindi Literature from Delhi University. Apart from this he has done post graduate degree in English to Hindi translation from Delhi University and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti started his professional career by teaching at Delhi University. Dr. Divyakirti passed the UPSC Civil Service Examination in 1996 in her first attempt. He was later posted to the Union Home Ministry. But he could not work there for long and he resigned after a year. He then founded the Drishti IAS Coaching Institute in 1999. It is headquartered in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. It has branches at Prayagraj and Jaipur. His wife Dr. Tarun Verma is also the director of this coaching institute. Vision IAS has over 7 million members on its YouTube channel. At the same time, he has over 7 million followers on Instagram.

Fought for Hindi medium students



Dr. Vikas Divyakirti has struggled a lot for Hindi medium students. According to a report, when UPSC introduced CSAT (Civil Services Aptitude Test), they stood behind the agitating students. He believes that even today the answers to the SAT model are only available in English. There is very little literature in Hindi or any other language for the students. Sometimes it doesn’t even translate. As a result, students have to face huge difficulties.

The unique teaching style convinced the candidates



Dr. candidates. Vikas is convinced of Divyakirti’s unique teaching style. Candidates believe that their unique style of teaching is the reason for their growing popularity. His wit, simple personality, calm disposition and his love and support for Hindi speaking students never let the candidate get bored.

He starts teaching from scratch about any subject and continues till he says so, until the candidates get their complete information. Candidates eventually become experts in the subject. Even if the civil service is not willing, they can watch Divyakirti videos. This is because in his general study lectures, he explains in detail various aspects besides how to write an essay and prepare for an interview, as it can help in any field.

Also read: Interesting Facts: Learn the special things about IIM Ahmedabad that make it different



Some special tips for UPSC preparation



Dr. According to Vikas Divyakirti, those who are preparing for UPSC should consider the preliminary examination as a qualifying test to sit for the main examination. He recommends setting a perfect score for goal selection and following a schedule during preparation.

He says a good answer to any question should include both positive and negative sides. Apart from this, Dr. He asks to read the success stories of IAS officers to solve the question papers of the last few years and to keep himself motivated.