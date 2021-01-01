Find out who Sardar Ajit Singh was on this Independence Day

There were many immortal revolutionaries in the freedom struggle of the country who sacrificed their lives to give freedom to the country. However, very limited number of revolutionaries and agitators were accommodated in our education system, which is why very few people know about them. One such revolutionary was Sardar Ajit Singh … Ajit Singh was born on 23 February 1881 in the village of Khatkar Kalan in Jalandhar, Punjab. Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s father Kishan Singh was his elder brother.



Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s uncle Ajit Singh was influential

After his initial education from Jalandhar, Sardar Ajit Singh continued his education from the Law College, Bareilly. During his studies, he became actively involved in India’s freedom struggle and dropped out of law studies. Ajit Singh and his family were greatly influenced by the Arya Samaj and it also affected Bhagat Singh. Ajit Singh was one of the first agitators in Punjab to openly challenge the British rule. He also laid the foundation of the revolution for his nephew Bhagat Singh.



Ajit Singh was very impressed with Bal Gangadhar Tilak

After leaving law school, Ajit Singh met Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1906 and was very impressed with him. Kishan Singh and Ajit Singh founded the Bharat Mata Society and began publishing anti-British books. Bhagat Singh wrote in his article ‘The First Rise of Punjab in the Freedom Struggle’, ‘Among the youth who had a special attraction to Lokmanya (Balgangadhar Tilak) were some Punjabi youth. Two such Punjabi soldiers were my father Kishan Singh and my revered uncle Sardar Ajit Singh ji.



The father of the ‘Turban Handle Jatta’ movement

In 1907, the British government introduced three anti-farmer laws, against which farmers across the country protested. There was maximum protest in Punjab and Sardar Ajit Singh stepped forward and voiced his protest. He brought together the farmers of Punjab and held meetings at various places. Lala Lapjat Rai was also invited to these meetings. Lala Banke Dayal, who quit his police job and joined the movement at the Lyallpur Sabha in March 1907, recited a poem titled ‘Pagadi Sambhal Jatta’. Later this poem became so popular that the name of the peasant movement was changed to ‘Pagadi Sambhal Jatta Andolan’.



The British government bowed down and withdrew all three anti-farmer laws

In this one year, the echoes of Sardar Ajit Singh’s speeches began to ring in the ears of the British government. The British government was looking for an opportunity to pacify Sardar Ajit Singh and he got this opportunity on 21 April 1907. Ajit Singh delivered a speech at a rally in Rawalpindi, which the British government described as rebellious and treasonous. An offense under Section 124-A of the Bhadanvi was filed against him. Although the result of the movements was that the British government withdrew all three laws, Lala Lajpat Rai and Ajit Singh were imprisoned by the Mandals of Burma for six months.

Lokmanya Tilak crowned Ajit Singh as the ‘King of Farmers’

After Mandle was released from prison, Ajit Singh went to Surat to participate in the Congress held in December 170, where Lokmanya Tilak crowned Ajit Singh as the ‘King of Farmers’. In addition to the farmers’ movement, Ajit Singh protested against the Punjab Colony Act and the increase in water prices.



Brought together revolutionaries from Iran and around the world

After this, Sardar Ajit Singh went to Iran with his fellow revolutionary Sufi Amba Prasad and stayed there for the next two years and engaged in revolutionary work. Together they formed many agitators like Shikesh Letha, Zia ul Haq, Thakur Das Dhuri. After this, he traveled to different parts of the world like Rome, Geneva, Paris, Rio de Janeiro and organized revolutionaries. In 1818 he came in contact with the Ghadar Party in San Francisco and worked with them for many years. After returning to Europe in 1939, he also helped Subhash Chandra Bose in Italy.



Seeing the dawn of freedom, he breathed his last

By 1946, the path to India’s independence was being paved. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru spoke to Ajit Singh and called him back to India. After staying in Delhi for some time, he moved to Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh. Finally the morning of 15th August 1947 came for which he fought for so many years, on the way to freedom he also lost his nephew Bhagat … it was over. Sardar Ajit Singh died at the age of 66 on India’s Independence Day. A mausoleum has been built in his memory at Panjpula in Dalhousie, which is now a famous tourist destination.

