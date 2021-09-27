Finding Memories in Reused Food Containers Like the Cool Whip

He was a tweet Heard around the internet. Two images, side by side: a royal blue Royal Gdansk tin, filled with sugar-studded butter cookies in white wrappers, next to a similar tin with a far less flashy assortment of buttons and thread. The bottom of the first image reads: “I plan to fall.” Under another, “Delta version.”

The tweet in August, which followed a popular meme about pandemic despair, garnered more than half a million likes and 75,000 retweets. Its writer, film critic Carlos Aguilar, was surprised to learn that he had hit upon a seemingly universal experience: reimagining a Royal Gdansk tin as a sewing kit, and to the dismay of all the children who opened one. Is.

Aguilar, 32, who grew up in Mexico City and lives in Los Angeles, said, “This thing I thought was a very specific and distinctive thing to be Latin and to be Mexican has become a global phenomenon.”