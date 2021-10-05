Finding your lost AirPods Pro or AirPods Max just got easier

Apple today released a firmware update for its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, offering new options for finding expensive products you might have misplaced. These capabilities were first promised for iOS 15, but they didn’t launch; Thankfully, it didn’t take long for Apple to roll them out after that. Both 9to5Mac And MacRumors Reported on today’s release.

Using Apple’s Find My app, it was already possible to see the location where your AirPods were paired with your iPhone or play a sound to make it easier to dig out of the couch cushion. But this new update greatly expands that functionality. You can now activate Lost Mode and get help with millions of other iPhones, iPads, and Macs in the search for when your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max goes missing. If they come within Bluetooth range of another Apple device, you’ll be notified of their location.

Apple has also added an Airtags-like “Find Nearby” user interface to track a set of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max if you know they’re somewhere close. Since there’s no U1 chip inside Apple’s earbuds or headphones, it’s not quite as accurate as the AirTag; You don’t see arrows pointing at you, but onscreen prompts will show positions like far, near, or “here” when you’re right near them.

Also super helpful: you can now automatically receive a notification if you leave your AirPods behind somewhere. Apple’s support page on Find My Network explains the various features and how they work.

Unfortunately, Apple still doesn’t offer any direct way to update AirPods firmware. it’s just like Happens randomly when they connect to your iPhone. But you can at least see which version you’ve got to see if you’ve got these latest features:

Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad

Tap General, then About

Select AirPods, and there, you should see a “Firmware Version” field.

The new update that offers better Find My capabilities is version 4A400, so check that out. As for the regular AirPods, they are still limited to the more basic functionality that previously existed. But whenever the long-rumored third-generation AirPods make their debut, expect them to offer even more robust location tracking.