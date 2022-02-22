World

Fine of only 25 thousand for stealing diamonds worth 42 crores, know how the incident was carried out in a London store

A woman thief got away with diamonds worth 42 crores from a jewelry store in London, but when the matter reached the court, she was ordered to pay only Rs 25,000. However, the woman was sentenced to five years in prison for theft of diamonds. But a fine of 25 thousand has become a matter of discussion in the theft of diamonds worth crores.

A woman named Lulu Lakatos had stolen diamonds worth about Rs 42 crore from a London jewelery store. She left from there and reached France. Despite all the efforts, the woman was finally caught, as her act of replacing real diamonds with pieces of stone was captured on CCTV. Jewelery store Boodles came to know about the theft when they opened their safe the next day. When I saw the vault, instead of diamonds, seven pieces of stone were kept there.

Lulu Lakatos came to the store as an expert to steal diamonds. She told the staff that she had come in search of expensive diamonds for a wealthy Russian client. The woman began to look at the diamonds and replaced them with stones she had already hidden. She was stunned by putting the real diamonds in her handbag. The woman made a total of seven diamonds missing, one of which was worth 22 million pounds. After the theft, she went to France under a pre-determined plan. The police were banging their heads in London and she was not there.

Scotland Yard did not lose heart and the woman was arrested, adding links. In 2021, he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit theft by a London court. He was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment. The judge combined the default sentence of one day with one month to pay Rs 25,000 as the money was already confiscated.

The post A fine of only 25 thousand for stealing diamonds worth 42 crores, know how the incident was carried out in a London store appeared first on Jansatta.

