Fines, bans from FIFA: Brazil, Argentina told to play again



FIFA imposed fines and suspensions on Monday after it ordered Brazil and Argentina to replay World Cup qualifiers that were abandoned after health agents landed in Sao Paulo to discuss players’ quarantine status.

Four Argentine English Premier League players were accused in September of lying about the Brazilian coronavirus announcement that they had not been to red-listed Britain in the previous 14 days, which ended the game seven minutes later.

Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero will serve two-match bans on FIFA fixtures for “non-return to FIFA Football FIFA International Match Protocol,” the world governing body said in a statement.

FIFA has ordered the Brazilian Football Association to pay a fine of 550,000 Swiss francs (approximately $ 600,000) for “breach of order and security” and for abandonment.

The Argentine Football Association was fined 250,000 Swiss francs ($ 270,000) for “disregarding discipline and safety, preparation and participation in the match” and for waiving.

AFA President Chiki Tapia tweeted that the Argentines planned to appeal the ruling.

The Brazilian Soccer Confederation said in a statement that it did not agree with the decision, but called on FIFA to decide whether to take action.

FIFA did not reschedule the game. Brazil and Argentina have already sealed a place in the World Cup in Qatar in November, ahead of the scheduled Conmebol qualifiers in March, when both teams have two more games to play.

In the 10-team round-robin competition, Brazil is ahead by 39 points, four more than Argentina.

The Brazil-Argentina game could be held with domestic-based players instead of European clubs to stage the international game outside the normal window.

The main game is stopped and tied at 0-0.

There were questions as to why Brazilian officials at the Anvisa agency waited until the game on Sunday, September 5, to intervene.

The state-run Anvisa said at the time that the CBF and AFA had coordinated with their agents for several days to prevent them from making their decision, adding that its officials did not try to postpone the match, only to remove Argentine players who lied about their coronavirus declaration.

The Argentine squad arrived in Brazil from Caracas two days ago, where they had beaten Venezuela 3-1 the night before. Brazil’s health agency alleges – the players’ quartet did not inform immigration officials about a centralized investigation into whether they had been in Britain in the previous two weeks.

A Sao Paulo state health secretariat document obtained by the Associated Press said the agency first received rumors that players had given false information to enter the country just before midnight, about 15 hours after they left the airport.

Anvisa first told Brazil and Argentine football officials on Saturday morning that the players had given false information about their arrival in Brazil. A separate Brazilian Ministry of Health document obtained by the AP found that of the quarantine exemption requests for players, the final one was denied 51 minutes before the kickoff.

Despite media coverage questioning how the players were free to play, the game started in action with Lo Celso, Romero and Martinez until it stopped after seven minutes and never started again. Buendia did not play.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has concluded that the abandonment of the match stemmed from various shortcomings related to the former involved in their respective responsibilities and / or obligations to the parties,” the governing body said.