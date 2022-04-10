Finland poised to request NATO membership as early as May



The Finnish government is ready to apply for NATO membership “before mid-summer” and possibly in early May.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanaa Marin said on Friday that the country would vote “before mid-summer” on sending an application to join NATO. Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has said the vote is likely to take place in early May, according to Agence France-Presse.

“We will discuss very carefully but we are not taking more time than we should,” Marine told a news conference. “I think we’ll finish the discussion before mid-summer.”

However, Stubbs was more specific in his prediction, telling AFP on Saturday that the government would probably vote on the issue before the end of May, just in time for the NATO summit in Madrid.

“If the Finns think that Putin can slaughter his sisters, brothers and cousins ​​in Ukraine, as he is doing now, then there is nothing to stop him in Finland. We just don’t want to be alone anymore,” Stubb told AFP.

Although the Finnish public has traditionally opposed joining NATO, the vote has seen a seismic shift in the issue since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia, and support for NATO membership has risen from 26% to 60% since the invasion.

Finland has been wary of its former neighbor since the winter war of 1939, when Soviet forces tried to invade at the beginning of World War II. The Finnish army famously delivered a great defeat to the Soviets. Finland lost 26,000 troops, compared to at least 126,000 dead or missing for the USSR.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Finland’s application to join the alliance must be approved.

Some Russian lawmakers are already making hostile remarks about potential NATO ally Finland. Russian lawmaker Vladimir Jabarov said joining the alliance would be a “strategic mistake” for Finland, adding that the country would be “targeted.”

“I think so [would be] It is a terrible tragedy for the entire Finnish people, “Jabarrov said, adding that with such a move,” the Finns themselves would sign a card for the destruction of their country. “