Finland stuns Sweden in OT at Olympics

Finland stuns Sweden in OT at Olympics
Finland stuns Sweden in OT at Olympics

Finland stuns Sweden in OT at Olympics

Finland closed the three-goal deficit with a 4-3 win over Sweden in overtime on Sunday, knocking out every opponent in the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics.

The United States could lose to Germany at the end of the day and wrap up the top pick. Finland will be second in the knockout round, Russians third and Sweden fourth.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Going to Sweden and Finland OT means Canada will almost certainly be fifth pick and have to play in the qualifying round on Tuesday. The hosts and Canada will face each other again in two days, with the exception of a highly unlikely setback for China in the preliminary round finals.

Finland has gained some extra rest with its third-round return. Temu Hartikinen got on the board early in the third half of the Finns and Iro Pakarinen scored twice in the last five minutes of the rule. Harry Pessonen scored the winning 2:01 goal in 3-on-3 OT.

Finland players celebrate after winning overtime against Sweden in the preliminary round of men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Beijing.

Finland players celebrate after winning overtime against Sweden in the preliminary round of men’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Matt Slokam)

Lucas Walmark, Lucas Bentson and captain Anton Lander scored power-play goals for Sweden, leading 3-0 in the second half. Finland beat Sweden 16-3 after the second break.

Finland played most of the game without former NHL forward Marcus Granlund, who was sent off for a match penalty for an illegal check on the head of Swedish defender Philip Holm and could face suspension.

Earlier on Sunday, Slovakia beat Latvia 5-2 to clinch their first victory of the tournament. Juraj Slafkowski, a 17-year-old forward who is expected to be in the top-10 in the NHL Draft this summer, has scored his fourth goal.

Slavkovsky scored all the goals in Slovakia’s first two matches. Against Latvia, the team finally got the production elsewhere thanks to goals from former NHL defenders Martin Marinsin and forwards Peter Sehlarik and Peter Jujin.

“A lot of other guys score in the end, not just Juraj,” said former NHL forward Thomas Jurco. “It’s great for the team that some other guy comes on board and we’re glad we won.”

Latvia will be 11th and will face sixth-seeded Denmark in the qualifying round on Tuesday, without a highly unlikely upset by host China. Depending on other actions, Slovakia is expected to be ranked eighth or ninth, and could face silver medal-winning Germany in the qualifying round.

“I believe that if we play our game and play as a team, we can beat anyone,” said Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay, who has spent 22 years as an NHL assistant. “The most important part is not individual hockey, but team sports. We have a great group, and when they play as a team, we look good. When we play as individuals, well, we’re not better than anyone else.”

