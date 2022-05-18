Finland, Sweden file official applications to join NATO amid Russia-Ukraine war



Finland and Sweden, the principle Nordic international locations, formally utilized to join the North Atlantic Treaty Group on Wednesday amid Russia’s continued assaults on Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-Basic Jens Stoltenberg informed reporters that the treaty had formally accepted the applications, which had been in growth final week.

“I warmly welcome the request of Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You’re our closest associate,” Stoltenberg informed reporters after receiving their applications from the ambassadors of the 2 Nordic international locations.

The Kremlin has referred to as on Finland’s NATO to threaten Russia

NATO’s 30 member states will now confirm the applications. The method is anticipated to take about two weeks, though Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has objected to the Nordic international locations becoming a member of.

Finland and Sweden might grow to be members inside just a few months if Erdogan’s objections are overcome. Though the method normally takes eight to 12 months, NATO needs to transfer rapidly due to the Russian risk.

The Kremlin has warned that Finland and Sweden’s becoming a member of NATO would characterize a risk to Russia, and has threatened to deploy a nuclear warhead on Finland’s border if the alliance passes by way of.

However all of the sudden, Russian Overseas Minister Sergei Lavrov later stated that becoming a member of Russia’s neighbor NATO “makes no huge distinction.”

Germany and the USA have already agreed to shield Finland and Sweden in opposition to Russian aggression.

Sweden has averted navy alliances for greater than 200 years, when Finland adopted neutrality after shedding to the Soviet Union in World War II. Finland shares an 810-mile border with Russia.

Helsinki, the capital metropolis of Finland, is positioned throughout the Gulf of Finland from St. Petersburg, the historic capital of Russia.