Finland’s ice hockey coach accuses China of not respecting human rights as player remains in COVID isolation



Men’s ice in Finland Hockey Accused coach China For not respecting the human rights of a player Winter Olympics Forward Marco Antilla remains isolated 18 days after the positive test COVID-19 .

Zukka Jalonen, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound Finnish player, noted the isolation, which he said hurt Antila both physically and mentally.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

“He is a professional athlete and he wants to participate in team practice and games in the near future,” Jalonen told the media during a zoom call. CBC News . “He’s not getting good food and he’s a big man.”

He continued: “Because he doesn’t know what’s going on and what’s going to happen to him, it’s like uncertainty, so it’s a bad thing emotionally.”

The team’s doctor, Marit Valtonen, explained that Antilla had undergone several negative tests before arriving in Beijing. He has been isolated since testing positive for the virus 18 days ago.

“From a medical point of view, we know that a person like this is no longer contagious, there is no danger to the other group,” Valtonen explained. “These isolationist decisions are not based on medicine or science, they are more cultural and political decisions.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

As part of China’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus during the Games, everyone in the Olympic bubble needs to have a PCR test every day. Those who are confirmed to be positive go to an isolation facility until the discharge is cleared, either by examination they show negative or reviewed by a panel of medical experts.

“We know that he is completely healthy and ready to go, and that is why we think that China, for some reason, will not respect his human rights and this is not a great situation,” Jalonen said.

A Beijing Games spokesman said Reuters That the organizers are “in the process of resolving these issues.”

Isolation was a point of contention at the beginning of the Olympic Games.

The German delegation called the situation “unreasonable” and said the rooms should be bigger and cleaner after Nordic three-time gold medalist Eric Frenzel tested positive. Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova added that she could not digest most of the food she was given and survived by eating only a few pieces of pasta.

Responding to the allegations, Christophe Dubey, executive director of the International Olympic Committee, said: “These are exactly the kind of things we have to deal with. It’s a responsibility. It’s a responsibility.” “We need to make sure our expectations are met.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.