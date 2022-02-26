Finland’s US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership



Finland’s ambassador to the United States is proud of his country’s strong military, saying he did not see “immediate threats” after a Russian official suggested military action if the Nordic country joined NATO.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Finland and Sweden would face “some military and political consequences” if they joined.

“We are not in a position to be intimidated by a statement,” Ambassador Miko Hautala told Gadget Clock. “We have one of the best armies in Europe.”

“We have a strong defense,” he said. “We have really good international partners.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday after deploying troops on its border. One reason for the attack was Ukraine’s consideration of joining NATO.

Houtala said Russia has been threatening Finland with NATO for years.

“They have always said they would take some action if Finland joins,” he told Gadget Clock.

“We do not see any direct immediate threat,” Hautala added, although he noted that Finland would “take it seriously” because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Hautala further predicted that the attack would not spread to other European countries.

Finland is one of the many countries that have condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.