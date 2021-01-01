Finn Allen tests positive for coronavirus: New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tests positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangladesh; Upon arrival in Bangladesh, Finn Leanne Corona was found to be positive, and was caught after receiving both vaccinations.

Corona has been found positive after New Zealand batsman Finn Allen arrived in Bangladesh. New Zealand Cricket confirmed this on Tuesday. Allen was fine before he left for England, where he was representing the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, but he tested positive after reaching Dhaka. According to the statement, he has symptoms despite taking both vaccines.

According to a CricketBuzz report, New Zealand Cricket has issued a statement saying, “Allen is in quarantine and is being treated by the BCB’s chief medical officer. He is in touch with New Zealand’s chief medical officer and the team’s doctors are keeping an eye on him at the time of Peach McGah’s isolation.



New Zealand manager Mike Sandley said: “It’s very unfortunate for Finn. He feels comfortable at the moment and hopes to recover soon. Bangladesh cricket officials are very professional in their response and we are grateful to them for that. They are taking the matter very seriously.

Upon reaching Dhaka, the other colleagues will be kept in their respective rooms for three days. A decision on Allen’s availability and replacement will be made in the near future. After a period of isolation, he will be allowed to join the team after a series of negative tests. New Zealand will play a five-match T20 series against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The first match will be played on September 1.

