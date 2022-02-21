Finnish skier suffers frozen penis during event at Beijing Olympics



A Finnish skier competing in the men’s cross-country skiing race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing suffered equipment damage on Saturday, but not according to a report.

Remy Lindhome, a 24-year-old Finnish man, spent more than an hour to start the men’s 50km mass journey in the bitter heat and howling air, leaving his penis frozen, Reuters reported.

“You can guess which part of the body was a little frozen when I finished … it was one of my worst competitions,” Lindhome told Finnish media. “It was just about fighting.”

The 50km race was initially delayed by one hour and then shortened to 30km to protect the competitors, who wore thin suits that provided little protection from wind and cold weather.

According to the news agency, the organizers were worried about Himshim.

After the race, Lindhome said he needed a hit pack to swallow his lower limbs.

“The pain was excruciating when the body parts started to warm up after finishing,” he added.

Despite the injury, Lindhome was still able to hold 28 people in the 60-skier event.

He finished in less than an hour and 16 minutes – about four minutes slower than Alexander Bolsunov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), who won gold in the event.

Lindhome noted that this was the second time his penis had been frozen during a cross-country skiing race.

A similar incident took place in Ruka, Finland last year, he told Reuters.