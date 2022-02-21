Sports

Finnish skier suffers frozen penis during event at Beijing Olympics

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Finnish skier suffers frozen penis during event at Beijing Olympics
Written by admin
Finnish skier suffers frozen penis during event at Beijing Olympics

Finnish skier suffers frozen penis during event at Beijing Olympics

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Finnish skier competing in the men’s cross-country skiing race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing suffered equipment damage on Saturday, but not according to a report.

Remy Lindhome, a 24-year-old Finnish man, spent more than an hour to start the men’s 50km mass journey in the bitter heat and howling air, leaving his penis frozen, Reuters reported.

“You can guess which part of the body was a little frozen when I finished … it was one of my worst competitions,” Lindhome told Finnish media. “It was just about fighting.”

U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhu expresses frustration at not being able to attend closing ceremony

Team Finn's Remy Lindhome competes in the men's cross-country skiing 50km freestyle on February 15, 2022 at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiako, China, on the 15th day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The distance to the event has been increased to 30k due to the weather. (Photo by Lars Baron / Getty Images)

Team Finn’s Remy Lindhome competed in the men’s cross-country skiing 50km freestyle on February 15, 2022 at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiako, China, on the 15th day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The distance to the event has been increased to 30k due to the weather. (Photo by Lars Baron / Getty Images)

The 50km race was initially delayed by one hour and then shortened to 30km to protect the competitors, who wore thin suits that provided little protection from wind and cold weather.

According to the news agency, the organizers were worried about Himshim.

After the race, Lindhome said he needed a hit pack to swallow his lower limbs.

“The pain was excruciating when the body parts started to warm up after finishing,” he added.

READ Also  Usman Khawaja Hits Century in Both Innings of Sydney Test in Ongoing Ashes Series Wife Rachel Full Stadium cheers for Pakistan born cricketer

Winter Olympics 2022: Finland beats Russians in their first hockey gold medal

Despite the injury, Lindhome was still able to hold 28 people in the 60-skier event.

He finished in less than an hour and 16 minutes – about four minutes slower than Alexander Bolsunov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), who won gold in the event.

Lindhome noted that this was the second time his penis had been frozen during a cross-country skiing race.

Remy Lindhome of Finland competes in the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 11, 2022 at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiako, China. (Tom Weller / VOIGT / DeFodi images via Getty Images)

Remy Lindhome of Finland competes in the men’s 15km classic cross-country skiing during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 11, 2022 at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiako, China. (Tom Weller / VOIGT / DeFodi images via Getty Images)

A similar incident took place in Ruka, Finland last year, he told Reuters.

#Finnish #skier #suffers #frozen #penis #event #Beijing #Olympics

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Big Bash League Glenn Maxwell stormy fifty Pakistan Haris Rauf Afghanistan Qais Ahmed wreak havoc Melbourne Stars register biggest win against Melbourne Renegades

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment