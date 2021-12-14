FIR against Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in Gujarat, accused of trying to convert girls to Christianity

Missionaries of Charity in Gujarat have been accused of conversion. An FIR has also been registered in this case. However, the organization has denied these allegations.

Report- Aditi Raja: In Gujarat, a Christian organization ‘Missionaries of Charity’ has been accused of conversion. This institution was founded by Mother Teresa. An FIR has also been lodged regarding this conversion dispute. According to the complaint, efforts are being made to convert the girls living in the children’s home run by the institution to Christians.

A case has been registered under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003 at this children’s home in Vadodara city for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments and luring young girls to Christianity. However, the organization has denied these allegations. An FIR has been registered at Makarpura police station on Sunday on a complaint by District Social Security Officer Mayank Trivedi. Recently, Mayank Trivedi along with the chairman of the child welfare committee of the district had visited the children’s home run by the Missionaries of Charity in Makarpura area.

The FIR said that during his visit, Trivedi found that the girls in the Children’s Home were “forced” to read Christian religious texts and participate in Christian prayers with the intention of “taking them to Christianity”. Had been.

According to the complaint- “Between February 10, 2021 and December 9, 2021, the institution has been deliberately and bitterly involved in activities intended to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus… luring girls to convert to Christianity by tying crosses around their necks. going…, placing the Bible on the table of the storeroom used by the girls, to force them to read the Bible….”

At the same time, the management of Missionaries of Charity has denied any forced conversion. A spokesperson for the Missionaries of Charity said- “We are not involved in any religious conversion activity… We have 24 girls in our children’s home. These girls stay with us and they follow our practice because they see us doing the same. We have not converted anyone or forced anyone to marry in Christianity.”

Police said that investigation has been started after receiving the complaint. According to the complaint of the Child Welfare Committee, the organization had forced a Hindu girl to marry into a Christian family as per Christian tradition, officials said. The complaint also alleged that the girls living in the shelter home were served non-vegetarian food despite being Hindus.

Assistant Commissioner of Police SB Kumawat said the district collector had issued directions to register a case against the organization after a committee probed the allegations made by Trivedi. Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh told The Indian Express that the police have started an investigation into the alleged conversion of a woman from Punjab.