FIR against Rajkumar Hirani Fake Son Kabir Hirani | FIR lodged against alleged son of Rajkumar Hirani, promised to get 20 crore film

New Delhi: A case of cheating has come to the fore in the name of Bollywood’s famous director-producer Rajkumar Hirani. Mumbai’s Andheri Police has registered an FIR against one such person, who is cheating by pretending to be the son of Rajkumar Hirani.

Cheating in the name of Rajkumar Hirani

Recently, an FIR has been registered against the alleged son of Rajkumar Hirani. This person targets such newcomers who want to make a career in Bollywood. Mumbai Police has registered an FIR under sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act. According to the police, a thug is targeting actors and actresses who want to make a career in Bollywood by posing as Kabir Hirani, son of Rajkumar Hirani. This person contacts such artists on Instagram and takes money by promising them to get work in Rajkumar Hirani’s next film.

Cheating is being done in the name of Kabir Hirani

A case has been registered against this person under the sections of giving false identity for the purpose of cheating and cheating through social media. Rajkumar Hirani’s office said in a conversation with ‘Indian Express’ in this regard, ‘This thug calls himself Kabir Hirani. He has taken out an advertisement, in which it has been said that Rajkumar Hirani is making a film named ‘3 Teenage’ and for this there is an urgent need of actors. In the advertisement, it has been said to be contacted through Instagram profile.

false promises made

Not only this, that thug has also claimed that any actor who is selected for this role will get a fee of Rs 20 crore. It is said that the production company of Rajkumar Hirani received an email on July 2. In this, a newcomer actor talked about the role. After this, the company received another similar mail on 6 July. The sender of this email gave information about this fraud in detail. It was told that the thug had called himself as Kabir Hirani.

Raju Hirani was also tagged

Police say that the investigation has been started as soon as the case is registered. This accused thug has also tagged Rajkumar Hirani on Instagram. Not only this, he has also written the address of Rajkumar Hirani’s office to create confusion.

