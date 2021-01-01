FIR against Shilpa Raj Kundra in fraud case: Delhi businessman files suit against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra for Rs 41 lakh fraud

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra’s troubles do not seem to be over. Raj Kundra is already in jail for making porn films and now a businessman has accused him of cheating (Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra cheating). A Delhi businessman on Wednesday filed a complaint in Delhi’s Rohini court against some, including Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

In the complaint, he has alleged that millions of rupees have been defrauded from him and that money has been misused again. The court has sought a report from the Delhi Police on the petition filed by the businessman seeking registration of an FIR in the case.



Read: Shilpa Shetty now writes on social media – I made a mistake but no problem



The petition, filed by businessman Vishal Goyal, alleges that the accused forced him to invest lakhs of rupees in a company in Mumbai in 2018 and defrauded him. Despite the investment, he received no return and the company’s share price fell. “These accused deliberately invested Rs 41,33,782 to the complainant and this amount was used for illegal purposes other than personal gain,” the complaint said.

Vishal Goyal further said that Raj Kundra and others persuaded him to invest in his company under the pretext of getting attractive returns. Goyal said he recently learned that the company is in the business of making pornographic movies from a mobile app. The complaint, filed by Goyal’s lawyers Sahil Munjal and Riya Gandhi, said that “the complainant was deceived due to such illegal actions and wrongdoing and his money was lost for personal gain, misconduct”.

Read: Will Shilpa Shetty separate from Raj Kundra? Report claims will keep children away from husband’s ‘black earnings’



The complainant has now sought registration of an FIR in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including fraud and criminal offenses, Information Technology Act, Obscenity of Women (Protest) Act and SEBI Act.

When the in-charge of North Rohini police station did not take any action on the complaint of the complainant, he rushed to the court to direct the court to register an FIR in the matter. Complainant’s counsel Sahil Munjal said that Metropolitan Magistrate Mansi Malik has fixed the next hearing of the case on November 9 and directed the police to submit an action report.

