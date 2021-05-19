FIR lodged against three after Salman Khan's Radhe leaked on social media

An FIR has been registered against three particular person customers of WhatsApp and Fb in reference to a pirated mannequin of the Salman Khan-starrer movie Radhe discovering its blueprint on social media platforms, a police professional stated on Tuesday.

In line with a criticism, the movie, Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai, was leaked on social media platforms and messaging apps hours after its professional unlock closing week.

The unidentified accused embody customers of two assorted mobile numbers on WhatsApp and one Fb shopper, who had been providing to promote the movie (by obtain) for price, the professional stated.

The criticism was filed by Zee Leisure Enterprises Ltd, the movie’s producer, on the central cyber police function in Mumbai after the pirated mannequin of the movie began doing the rounds on a bunch of on-line platforms, he stated.

In line with the criticism, an FIR has been registered against the trio beneath related sections of the Information Talents Act and the Copyright Act, he stated, including a probe was underway.

The police had been actively monitoring down the social media accounts and mobile phone numbers on messaging apps desirous relating to the act of piracy, the professional stated.