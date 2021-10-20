FIR on 8 including farmer leader for burning effigies of PM Modi, Yogi, while hundreds were nominated for stopping railways in Haryana

According to Deccan Herald, the police said that several videos have been widely circulated on social media in the district. Some of them are seen burning effigies of Modi and Yogi Adityanath. Police say that the video is from Gidhol village of Badaun. It was created on 16 October. In the video some people are seen burning those effigies and raising slogans. A case has been registered against 8 people in this case. A leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union is also involved in this. The search for the accused is on.

On the other hand, in Haryana, cases have been registered against hundreds of unknown people for protesting by farmers sitting on railway tracks for six hours on Monday. Railway officials said on Tuesday that the Railway Protection Force registered cases against the protesters. The cases have been registered under various provisions of the Railways Act. The special thing is that most of the accused are unknown.

Railway Police says that cases have been registered against 100 to 120 protesters, including four leaders of Kisan Union in Sonipat. He said the people involved in the FIR are unknown. An RPF official said that a case has also been registered in Ambala.

It should be noted that this demonstration was organized to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. On Monday, farmers in Haryana and other parts of the country demonstrated as part of the six-hour rail roko movement of the United Kisan Morcha. During this, the operation of many railways had come to a standstill, because farmers were sitting on the railway track.