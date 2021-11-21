FIR on BJP MLA for using abusive language against Uddhav’s minister

A case has been registered against BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar for using derogatory language against Maharashtra Health Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Rajesh Tope. NCP worker Shivprasad Changle has filed a case against Lonikar at Ambad police station in Jalna for insulting and hurting sentiments, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Lonikar had protested at Jalna’s office on Thursday, alleging unequal distribution of District Planning Committee development funds. He had said that compensation amount was not released to the farmers affected by the floods in his constituency Partur. Rajesh Tope is the guardian minister of Jalna district. Local leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party lodged complaints against Lonikar in various police stations. He said that the words spoken by the BJP MLA against Rajesh Tope are wrong.

It is worth noting that earlier Union Minister Narayan Rane had given a statement regarding Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In this statement, he had spoken of criticizing Thackeray as well as slapping him. After this statement, an FIR was registered against him. Rane had said that Thackeray does not know how many years have passed since the country got independence. If I were, I would put it under the ear. You must not know about Independence Day? How annoying is this. I don’t understand who is running the government.

Police had also arrested Rane. Although, he got bail from the court after Hilahwali, but the relations between Maha Aghadi and BJP were also seen during that period. Even BJP National President JP Nadda had expressed his displeasure by tweeting on the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane. Nadda wrote in his tweet that the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane by the Maharashtra government is a violation of constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action.