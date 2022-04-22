Fire at Russian military research facility kills six, injures dozens of others



A fire at a military research center in the town of Tver, about 110 miles northwest of Moscow, has killed at least six people and injured more than two dozen.

The Russian Defense Ministry was conducting research on anti-aircraft systems and other air and space weapons, including the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Force.

Videos posted on social media show thick smoke billowing from windows and helicopters throwing water or other fire retardants over the fire.

Russia’s state-run media outlet TASS reported that the fire was caused by old wiring in the building.

The fire comes almost two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin has reinstated troops in recent weeks, withdrawing from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and concentrating efforts in the country’s east.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.