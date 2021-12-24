Fire breaks out in three-storey yacht in Bangladesh, 36 killed, over 200 badly scorched

A massive fire broke out in a three-storey boat going on the Sugandha river in southern Bangladesh on Friday, killing 36 people. At least 200 people are reported to have been badly burnt in this accident. There were a total of 500 people in this boat. Officials informed that a fire broke out in the engine room of the boat MV Abhijan-10 when it was on its way to Barguna at 3 am on Friday. The ferry had left from Dhaka.

200 people scorched The Dhaka Tribune said in a report, “The authorities have recovered at least 36 burnt bodies from the boat in the accident. The site is located 250 km south of the capital Dhaka. They are being treated at the local hospital.

Death toll may increase: Regarding the boat going on the Sugandha river, Deputy Commissioner Jauhar Ali informed in Jhalakathi that a large number of people have suffered burns, due to which the death toll may increase. However, rescue workers have retrieved 36 bodies from the burnt boat so far. According to the information revealed, people jumped into the river to save their lives due to the fire in the boat. The survivors of the accident said that the boat was full of people.

Suspicion of fire in the engine room of the yacht: Kamaluddin Bhuiyan, deputy director of Barishal fire service, said that the fire is suspected to have started in the engine room of the boat. Fire Services Control Room said in a statement, “On receiving information, 15 fire tenders under the leadership of Kamaluddin Bhuiyan, Deputy Director of Barishal Division Fire Service and Civil Defense reached the boat at 3.50 am. At the same time, the rescue workers brought the fire under control at 5:20 pm.

Saidur Rahman, a child survivor of the accident, said that a sudden fire broke out in the engine room of the boat at three in the morning. After which there was an atmosphere of chaos. Soon the fire spread throughout the boat. During this the boat was approaching the Gabkhan bridge.