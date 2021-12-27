Fire breaks out inside St. Helena’s church in the Bronx



PARKCHESTER, The Bronx — Flames broke out Sunday night at a Catholic church in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded to St. Helena’s in Parkchester around 8:30 p.m.

Crews got the flames under control shortly before 10 p.m.

Firefighters say the church has interior damage – it is unclear how much.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

