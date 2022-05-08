Fire breaks out near restaurant in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn



BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) — The FDNY is on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out on New Utrecht Avenue in Bensonhurst.

‘El Divino Rey’ restaurant is near where the fire started, but it is unclear where exactly the flames broke out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

