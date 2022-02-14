Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot! Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot and did such a thing!

Recently the season of Salman Khan’s powerful reality show Bigg Boss 15 has ended and this time Tejashwi Prakash has won this title. But at this time the news that is coming out from the sets of Bigg Boss 15 is enough to shock anyone. It is reported that a fire broke out in the set of Bigg Boss Hindi 15 made in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai at around 1 pm on Sunday and after that there was an atmosphere of chaos.

Four fire tenders were called to the spot to douse the fire. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no one has been injured so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The update was given by posting on social media by a fan page of Bigg Boss.

He wrote on this page that, “A fire broke out on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 at Film City in Mumbai. Four fire brigade vehicles have reached the location and no casualties have been reported so far.

It is not yet known in which part the fire broke out. The set caught fire”. It is certain that no casualty has been reported. At present, everything is completely fine.

This show of Salman Khan has been a blast for many years and it is said that after being a part of it, many people have got name and they have also got work in the industry. Tejashwi Prakash is currently a part of Naagin 6 and is in a lot of discussion.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:33 [IST]