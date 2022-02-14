Entertainment

Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot! Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot and did such a thing!

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot! Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot and did such a thing!
Written by admin
Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot! Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot and did such a thing!

Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot! Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot and did such a thing!

breadcrumb

Television

oi-Salman Khan

,

Recently the season of Salman Khan’s powerful reality show Bigg Boss 15 has ended and this time Tejashwi Prakash has won this title. But at this time the news that is coming out from the sets of Bigg Boss 15 is enough to shock anyone. It is reported that a fire broke out in the set of Bigg Boss Hindi 15 made in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai at around 1 pm on Sunday and after that there was an atmosphere of chaos.

Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the soldiers martyred in Pulwama, such a tweet surfaced!Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the soldiers martyred in Pulwama, such a tweet surfaced!

Four fire tenders were called to the spot to douse the fire. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no one has been injured so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The update was given by posting on social media by a fan page of Bigg Boss.

bigg boss 15, bigg boss 15

He wrote on this page that, “A fire broke out on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 at Film City in Mumbai. Four fire brigade vehicles have reached the location and no casualties have been reported so far.

It is not yet known in which part the fire broke out. The set caught fire”. It is certain that no casualty has been reported. At present, everything is completely fine.

READ Also  Yuzvendra Chahal Wife Dhanashree Verma Recover From Corona Says This Virus is Very Dangerous If There Is Life Then There Is World

This show of Salman Khan has been a blast for many years and it is said that after being a part of it, many people have got name and they have also got work in the industry. Tejashwi Prakash is currently a part of Naagin 6 and is in a lot of discussion.

  • shamitaraqesh 1644053981

    Shamita Shetty decided to marry Rakesh Bapat, said – God support me, I have to settle down

  • shilpa shetty tejasswi 1643565191

    Shilpa Shetty called Tejashwi Prakash a serpent, said this for sister Shamita Shetty

  • deepika padukone bigg boss 1643561692

    Tell me who you were with in Galaxy Apartments the day before? Salman Khan blushed after listening to Deepika Padukone

  • 111 tejaswi wins 1643569441

    Tejashwi Prakash became the winner of Bigg Boss 15, won 40 lakh rupees and Ekta Kapoor’s new show

  • cvr 1643476385

    Bigg Boss 15 Finale Day 1 Live- Rashmi Desai, Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi’s fight continues due to the finale race!

  • biggboss15friday 1643373742

    Before becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 15, all the contestants got emotional, everyone saw their special journey

  • devolenarakhi1 1643348422

    Rakhi Sawant’s allegation on Bigg Boss by roking video – made me tissue paper, Devoleena underwent serious surgery

  • top5news 1642067076

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz-Simmba Nagpal’s entry, these are the top 5 best finalists of the show!

  • bigg boss 1641903642

    BREAKING: Bigg Boss Atul Kapoor turns corona positive at the age of 55, now whose voice will the audience and the family members listen to?

  • salmankhanweekend 1640948709

    Bigg Boss 15 blockbuster welcome in the year 2022, special guest with salman, dance-masti Video

  • bign 1640609613

    There will be a ruckus in the race for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ finale, these contestants will be nominated this week, this will be the task

  • rakhiritesh 1640077764

    Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh breaks silence after coming out of Bigg Boss 15 – has run away from me 2 times

english summary

Fire broke out on the set of Bigg Boss 15, fire brigade reached the spot! Read the details which is viral now. Fans react on it.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:33 [IST]

#Fire #broke #set #Bigg #Boss #fire #brigade #reached #spot #Fire #broke #set #Bigg #Boss #fire #brigade #reached #spot

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Arshi Khan made a splash with the look of Punjabi song Book Likhda | Arshi Khan made a splash with the look of the song 'Book Likhda', fans said - 'Barbie Doll'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment