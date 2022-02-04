Fire burning through at least 3 homes in Bath Beach, Brooklyn; neighbors report explosion



BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) — A two-alarm fire is burning through three attached homes in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out on Bay 35th Street in Bath Beach just after 7:15 a.m. Friday and spread to two adjacent buildings.

The superintendent for a nearby home, Hajredin Lesevic, said people reported smelled gas and heard and an explosion.

“It looked like a gas explosion,” Lesevic said.

He says that nearby homeowners had smelled gas in the past and called the cas company.

“Someone said they smelled gas,” he said. “A couple of times we called the gas company.” Apparently, they never found anything wrong.

The FDNY is searching neighboring buildings and asking National Grid to shut off gas to the block.

All occupants have been accounted for and there are no injuries at this point.

However, firefighters have been unable to access inside the house that apparently exploded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

