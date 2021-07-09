Fire Emblem Heroes 5.7.0 APK for Android – Download



Fire Emblem Heroes is a Nintendo’s hit strategy RPG game series. This game has been around for a long time now with players and users from across the globe. With over half a million reviews and over a million downloads, this game has earned the Editors choice badge. This game is free to download and offers some optional in-app purchases.

Gameplay and Storyline

As a medieval prince/princess, you will Fight battles customized for touch screens and on-the-go play. Summon characters from across the Fire Emblem universe. Develop the skills of your heroes to take them to new heights. Its gameplay is quite simple and automatic without the need for any external input during fights.

Its strategic turn-based battles are streamlined for on-the-go play with maps that fit in the palm of your hand!. You’ll need to think hard about the advantages and disadvantages of each Hero’s weapon. Lead your army with easy touch-and-drag controls, including the ability to attack by simply swiping an ally over an enemy.

The battles feel like a game of chess in which you move your characters’ positions according to their fighting abilities. Similar to a game of chess you have to move with boxes in order to reach and attack the enemy.

There are over 700 story stages (This total includes all difficulty modes). By clearing these story stages and you’ll earn Orbs, which you can use for summoning Heroes. Fire Emblem Heroes developers frequently add New story chapters, for which you will have to update the game.

More about Fire Emblem Heroes

Fire Emblem Heroes has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars according to different rating platforms. Some games like Fire Emblem Heroes are FarmVille, SimCity BuildIt, Dragon City. If you want to write a review then install this app and rate it on our website. The download is hassle free as our speed is fast and we offer direct links to all the available versions of this game free. If you want to know more about Fire Emblem Heroes then you may visit the Nintendo website for more information.