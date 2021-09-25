Fire in Laxminagar flat: An old man died in a fire in Laxminagar flat.

Highlights The old man was paralyzed and unable to walk, he was alone at the time of the accident

The fire brigade broke down the door and extinguished the fire, but by then the old man was dead.

The door of the flat was locked from the outside, the fire brigade was also burnt while extinguishing the fire.

Special Representative, Lakshmi Nagar

A disabled old man died in an accident in Laxmi Nagar area of ​​East Delhi on Friday morning. A flat on the second floor of a building suddenly caught fire and the elderly occupants were trapped inside the flat.

The door of the flat was locked from the outside and it was fitted with a central lock. The old man was paralyzed and could not walk. Firefighters then rushed to the scene and broke down the door to extinguish the fire, but by then the old man was dead. While extinguishing the fire, the fire brigade also suffered minor burns, who were rushed to hospital.

Initial investigations revealed that some burning objects were kept in the temple built inside the house, which first set the temple on fire and then burnt the entire temple to ashes on the sofa placed below. This caused the sofa to catch fire first, then the curtains next to it to burn, and other items kept in the house to burn as well. The helpless and helpless old man somehow phoned his son and informed him of the fire, after which the boy told the neighbors. But before anyone could do anything, the father died in the fire.

According to Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, the deceased was identified as Chhatrapati Sukhija, 65. He was living with his family in a flat on the second floor of house number F-177 in 8th Street, Laxmi Nagar. The fire control room was notified of the incident at 10:47 a.m. Friday, after which three fire trucks arrived at the scene. Firefighters broke down the door and extinguished the fire, while the old man’s body was pulled out from near the balcony. While extinguishing the fire, one of the firefighters, Phoolsingh, also suffered minor burns. The fire was completely contained by 12:50 p.m. Garg said household items caught fire on the second floor of the four-story building.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters said the eldest son, Chirag, had gone to the RML hospital at the time of the incident. He locked the door and left. When he reached the hospital, he got a call from his father. Chirag called the neighbors for help. Neighbors also tried to break down the door, but they could not. Police have called it an accident.