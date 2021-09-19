Fire in Lucknow: Fire in Lucknow: Fire in Lucknow

A fire broke out in a chair plant near the sixth mile in the Madiyanav police station area of ​​Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning. The sudden fire caused a stir in the surrounding area. At the same time, a team of police and fire brigade got the information and after two hours of relentless efforts brought the fire under control. According to the police squad, the cause of the fire is not yet understood. However, millions of goods were burnt to ashes in this fire. Police are investigating the whole matter.According to the information received, there is a chair plant near the sixth mile under Madianav Police Thane area of ​​Lucknow. Where a fire broke out for unknown reasons around 7.30am on Sunday. Soon the fire was raging. A police team from the local police station informed the fire brigade about the incident. About a dozen vehicles from Hazratganj, BKT, Chowk and Indira Nagar fire brigade reached the spot. Firefighters present at the scene contained the blaze after more than two hours.

Millions of goods destroyed, 4 workers injured

A police team from Madiyanav police station reached the spot and said that the chair belonged to Sunil Bansal, a resident of Aliganj. After two hours of relentless efforts, the fire at the plant was contained, but it is learned that millions of goods were destroyed in the blaze. Also, some firefighters suffered minor burns while extinguishing the fire. In addition, 4 factory workers present at the factory were also burnt in the morning, who are being given first aid after being admitted to the Civil Hospital. Officials who arrived at the scene said no specific cause of the fire has yet been identified. However, a police team is investigating the whole matter.