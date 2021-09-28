‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ Review: A Black Composer at the Met, Finally

When the opera opens, we see Charles (professional-voiced baritone Will Liverman, in a successful performance) as a college student, speeding home, pistol in hand, as a boy by his older cousin. I am bent on taking revenge for being molested. In the next scene, her 7-year-old self, Chars-Baby, is played by Walter Russell III, a gangly and sweet-tongued boy soprano. The instrument of the character being portrayed by two singers at different stages of life is very old in opera, and works powerfully here. During the longer parts of Act I, Charles walks around Cheres-Baby, issuing warnings that the boy cannot hear, and they sometimes sing in pair, lyrical lines winding over melodic harmonies.

The opera also creates a two-fold female character, Destiny and Loneliness, to embody the qualities that troubled Charles. The use of spirit-like characters is another familiar device in opera, and here—with Angel Blue bringing her dazzling soprano voice and unexpected charisma to the double role—it strikes more of a cliché than it could easily have been. .

In his score, Blanchard deftly blends jazz, blues, big band cues and gospel into a creative voice that dominates the lush chromatic and modal harmonic writing, with jagged rhythms and pungent dissonance. He remarked in a recent interview with The Times about his approach to writing vocal lines: He utters the words of the text over and over again to know its shape and flow.