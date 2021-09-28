‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ Review: A Black Composer at the Met, Finally
An enthusiastic ovation at the end congratulated Blanchard, best known for her scores for the Spike Lee films, and writer, director and actress Kasie Lemons, who became the first black librettist of a work done by the Met with “Fire”. go. History. It was encouraging to see him cheering on by the audience with an almost entirely black cast, chorus and dance troupe, as well as more people of color than usual at the Met opening.
“Fire,” which premiered at the Opera Theater in St. Louis in 2019, was written by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow’s 2014 memoir; It is an account of his turbulent upbringing in rural Louisiana as he endures emotional confusion, longs for affection from his tough-loving mother and tries to come to terms with the wounds of sexual assault. Blow’s book recounts their earlier lives from an adult perspective, as well as recounts their experiences as if they were living in the moment. Blanchard and Lemons use an operatic trick to render this layering.
When the opera opens, we see Charles (professional-voiced baritone Will Liverman, in a successful performance) as a college student, speeding home, pistol in hand, as a boy by his older cousin. I am bent on taking revenge for being molested. In the next scene, her 7-year-old self, Chars-Baby, is played by Walter Russell III, a gangly and sweet-tongued boy soprano. The instrument of the character being portrayed by two singers at different stages of life is very old in opera, and works powerfully here. During the longer parts of Act I, Charles walks around Cheres-Baby, issuing warnings that the boy cannot hear, and they sometimes sing in pair, lyrical lines winding over melodic harmonies.
The opera also creates a two-fold female character, Destiny and Loneliness, to embody the qualities that troubled Charles. The use of spirit-like characters is another familiar device in opera, and here—with Angel Blue bringing her dazzling soprano voice and unexpected charisma to the double role—it strikes more of a cliché than it could easily have been. .
In his score, Blanchard deftly blends jazz, blues, big band cues and gospel into a creative voice that dominates the lush chromatic and modal harmonic writing, with jagged rhythms and pungent dissonance. He remarked in a recent interview with The Times about his approach to writing vocal lines: He utters the words of the text over and over again to know its shape and flow.
The resulting musical setting is clear and natural. Blanchard mixes spoken moments into vocal phrases that appear in the jazz equivalent of the Italian arioso. He has a tendency to cushion these vocal lines with orchestral chords that embrace him – or else he will often double the voices or write counter-melody with extended lines for the strings. (Additional orchestration is credited to Howard Drosin.)
Blanchard paints this lush lyrical style so convincingly that the passage risks slipping into melodrama. This issue is more problematic at the Met than it is at St. In Missouri, the opera was presented in a 756-seat theater, about one-fifth the size of the Met. Obviously, the creative team chose to adapt the work to a larger space. Some scenes were extended; dance sequences added; The role of Billy, Charles’ mother, was significantly expanded to create an actual leading soprano part, sung here by Latonia Moore.
Although the opera still mostly avoids appearing inflated, these increased areas and scenes sometimes go on for too long. I missed the intimacy and directness—almost chamber-orchestral clarity, with words leaping off the stage—of a St. Louis production.
The Met’s musical director Yannick Nezat-Seguin brought engagement and energy to the stage, portraying the music’s colors and character, nuance and brass brilliance. But with the orchestra’s string players giving their all to that lyricism, the sound was often overly plush. I wish Nezette-Seguin had encouraged more subtlety and restraint.
Yet the “fire” remains fresh, influencing the work. You believe in these characters by watching scenes from their everyday lives, such as when we see Billy and his coworkers in a chicken factory, plucking wings on a table full of carcasses; Or when teenage Charles decides to get himself baptized into the church to rid himself of the inner demons of sexual delusions. (In view of this, he is met by loneliness, who promises to be his companion for life.)
James Robinson, who staged the St. Louis production, has been joined at the Met by director and choreographer Camille A. Brown, making him the first black artist to direct a Met production. Brown creates some stunning dance sequences, including a dream ballet in which teenage Charles Charming, hugging the men circling his bed, and rises to join them, at once frightened and thrilled. . Act III begins with a long stage-dance scene that kicked off the show: Charles Kappa Alpha Psi, a Black fraternity, and 12 male dancers race in a stomping and frantic yet surprisingly loose-fitting number.
Blanchard was lucky to have Lemons as an ally. Her libretto is poetic, poignant, sometimes seriously witty, always dramatically effective. Several lines set sensitively by Blanchard will stay with me, as in a solitude when old Charles, echoing Destiny, sings, “I was once a boy of peculiar grace,” to a man of his race. A “dangerous existence”. From his “unrighteous city,” he adds, where everyone carried a gun, “I carried a holster around my waist to shame.”
Alan Moyer’s spare set—a type of rough wooden proscenium and a few other shifting elements—is visually enriched with projections by Greg Emetz. Paul Tazewell’s costumes were very simple, yet suggestive of shifting periods and settings. The entire cast was excellent, including the fast-paced tenor Chauncey Packer as the spinner, Billy’s feminine husband; upright bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as Please Please Uncle Paul, who takes on Billy and his sons; and raucous baritone Chris Kenny in the challenging role of Chester, older cousin who seduces Charles. The abuse scene is all the more powerful because it isn’t explicitly staged: We see the cousins stand motionless as the victim face of Cheres-Baby is shown in close-up projections.
In the final scene, Charles meets a lovely lady, Greta, with whom he immediately bonds; He calls it his “destiny”. (She, too, is played by Blue, Our Destiny and Loneliness.) Trading Secrets, Charles admits to the manipulation he experienced; Greta then admits to having a boyfriend to whom she is committed. Crushed, Charles calls home and reveals to his mother that Chester has fallen, which leads to the opening of the opera, when we see Charles ready to be killed.
But when he reaches his mother’s house, Chester is gone. Instead the opera ends with a touching scene, accompanied by melodious music, as Charles, witnessed by the Chars-Baby, returns to Billy, finally able to accept the maternal advice he had taken. Always taken for granted about not carrying the emotional baggage through life: “Sometimes, you just have to leave it on the road.”
#Fire #Shut #Bones #Review #Black #Composer #Met #Finally
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.