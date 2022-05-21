Fire Starter Wanted in Hate Crime Attack on NYC Synagogue – Gadget Clock
A late-night arson suspect is on the run after lighting a e-book and piece of fabric and throwing them by means of the entrance gate of a Manhattan synagogue, police mentioned.
The incident is now beneath investigation as a hate crime, authorities mentioned Friday. It occurred round 1:30 a.m. a day earlier on the Brotherhood Synagogue on Gramercy Park South.
Video of the suspect was launched over the weekend as police attempt to slim down the arsonist’s identification.
Within the brief clip, an individual is seen strolling down a sidewalk in all black, carrying a inexperienced bag and sporting a white hat.
A reward of as much as $3,500 is being provided.
