Fire Starter Wanted in Hate Crime Attack on NYC Synagogue – Gadget Clock





A late-night arson suspect is on the run after lighting a e-book and piece of fabric and throwing them by means of the entrance gate of a Manhattan synagogue, police mentioned.

The incident is now beneath investigation as a hate crime, authorities mentioned Friday. It occurred round 1:30 a.m. a day earlier on the Brotherhood Synagogue on Gramercy Park South.

Video of the suspect was launched over the weekend as police attempt to slim down the arsonist’s identification.

WANTED for an Arson at 28 Gramercy Park South . #Manhattan @NYPD13pct on 5/19/22 @ 1:25 AM the person approached the Brotherhood Synagogue and lit a e-book and a bit of fabric on hearth and threw them by means of the Synagogue’s steel gate. Reward as much as $3500 Name 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/doutMAOIDT — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 21, 2022

Within the brief clip, an individual is seen strolling down a sidewalk in all black, carrying a inexperienced bag and sporting a white hat.

A reward of as much as $3,500 is being provided.