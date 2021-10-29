Firecrackers containing barium salt completely banned, SC said – cannot celebrate at the cost of health of others

The Supreme Court in an important decision today said that there is no complete ban on the use of firecrackers. Firecrackers containing only barium salt are completely banned. The court said that the festival cannot be celebrated at the cost of the health of others. To keep the environment healthy, it is necessary that such type of crackers should be banned completely. There is a lot of danger from them.

The Supreme Court said that any lapse on the part of states, agencies and union territories in implementing the ban on firecrackers will be taken very seriously. The court, while making a scathing remark, said that no officer can be allowed to violate our instructions. The use of banned firecrackers in the guise of celebration will not be allowed at all.

In case of violation of the ban on firecrackers, the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Police Commissioner, SP and SHO will be held personally accountable. The court also said that to make people aware about the ban on firecrackers, all the states and union territories should do the work of making people aware by campaigning through the media. People will be aware only then the decision of ban can be implemented completely.

A bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice AS Bopanna said that the crackers seized by the CBI found harmful chemicals like barium salt. The court said that manufacturers like Hindustan Fireworks and Standard Fireworks procured barium in huge quantities and used these chemicals in firecrackers. The next hearing on the matter will be held on October 6. The court gave one more chance to the producers to argue on the report of Joint Director, CBI, Chennai.

Barium is used for green light

Special chemicals are used to light the firecrackers. According to the different chemicals, the light of the colors of the firecrackers is decided. Barium nitrate is used to remove green light from crackers. Barium nitrate acts as an explosive. When mixed with gunpowder, it changes color and turns green. When the firecracker is set on fire due to turning green, only green light comes out of it. It is mostly used in fireworks. It is extremely dangerous for people suffering from respiratory diseases.