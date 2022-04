Firefighter among 9 injured after fire breaks out in the Bronx



THROGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) — One firefighter was among nine injured after a fire broke out in the Bronx.

It started as a trash fire that spread to a nearby building in Throgs Neck.

Several businesses below and several apartments above sustained damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | 2 suffer burns in explosion, fire at New Jersey White Castle

EMBED >More News Videos Anthony Johnson has more after a maintenance worker and employee were burned at an explosion at a White Castle in New Jersey.

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo