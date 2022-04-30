Firefighter among 9 injured after fire breaks out in the Bronx
THROGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) — One firefighter was among nine injured after a fire broke out in the Bronx.
It started as a trash fire that spread to a nearby building in Throgs Neck.
Several businesses below and several apartments above sustained damage.
The fire remains under investigation.
