Firefighter among 9 injured after fire breaks out in the Bronx

11 hours ago
THROGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) — One firefighter was among nine injured after a fire broke out in the Bronx.

It started as a trash fire that spread to a nearby building in Throgs Neck.

Several businesses below and several apartments above sustained damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

