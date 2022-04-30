Firefighter among 9 injured after fire breaks out in the Bronx



THROGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) — One firefighter was among nine injured after a fire broke out in the Bronx.

It started as a trash fire that spread to a nearby building in Throgs Neck.

Several businesses below and several apartments above sustained damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | 2 suffer burns in explosion, fire at New Jersey White Castle

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11804898"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11804898" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Anthony Johnson has more after a maintenance worker and employee were burned at an explosion at a White Castle in New Jersey.

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo