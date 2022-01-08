World

Firefighter Hurt In 4-Alarm Fire At Bronx Apartment Building – Gadget Clock

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin

Firefighter Hurt In 4-Alarm Fire At Bronx Apartment Building – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A four-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building Saturday morning in the Bronx.

It happened around 2 a.m. at a building on the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights.

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/8 Saturday Morning Update

According to FDNY, the fire started on the first floor and spread to the upper floors.

New Canaan High School Student Teddy Balkind Dies After Colliding With Another Player During Hockey Game

It took about three hours to get the fire under control. One firefighters was injured.

New Jersey Mother Angry, Humiliated Over JetBlue’s Treatment After 2-Year-Old With Autism Refused To Wear Mask On Flight

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#Firefighter #Hurt #4Alarm #Fire #Bronx #Apartment #Building #CBS #York

READ Also  Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment