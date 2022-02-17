Firefighter Jesse Gerhard, 33, Collapses And Dies After Battling Queens House Fire – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighter Jesse Gerhard died Thursday morning after battling a house fire earlier this week in Queens.

The FDNY said Gerhard responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon at a home on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway. He later suffered a medical episode and collapsed at the Ladder 134 fire house around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The mayor and fire commissioner said the 33-year-old always wanted to be a firefighter and also served three years as an EMT. He is survived by his parents and brothers.

“He is exactly what we would want an FDNY member to be,” acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. “He had dreamed his whole life of becoming a member of the FDNY and he had achieved that dream, responding every day to help New Yorkers in need.”

Officials said Gerhard was assigned to the “irons” position, meaning he was the first to enter the burning building and search for victims.

“It’s a very strenuous position to be in, probably the most strenuous of all the different positions that we do work in,” said Chief of Department Thomas Richardson.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.