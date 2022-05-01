Firefighters extinguish industrial fire at Perdue Farms facility



The first responders put out an industrial fire that threatened the Purdue Farms facility late Saturday.

Authorities say a soybean processing tank in Chesapeake, Virginia, caught fire just before 9 p.m. Saturday and burned for about an hour. No one was injured in the incident, and Perdue Farms facilities managers said the damage would have a small effect on operations, according to WTKR.

“Firefighters climbed the stairs on multiple flights, including hose and equipment to access the standpipe system. Water was applied and the fire was brought under control within an hour,” the Chesapeake Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters had to empty the entire processing tank so that no residue would burn.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.