Firefighters Face Freezing Temperatures Battling Suffern Blaze That Ripped Through Several Businesses – Gadget Clock



SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Frigid temperatures made for nasty circumstances for firefighters as they battled an enormous fireplace Wednesday on morning in Rockland County.

Mutual help got here to Suffern from neighboring Mahwah, New Jersey, as the hearth that apparently began in a halal market reached two alarms. No less than six companies have been broken within the blaze.

Flames could possibly be seen pouring out the again of 83 Lafayette Ave. Chopper 2 was over the scene as firefighters labored on the roof.

Temperatures within the 20s precipitated every kind of issues, together with slipping. Employees unfold ice soften to assist with traction.

“The chilly is the most important problem — rotating guys out and in, hose traces freezing up,” Suffern Fireplace Chief Jeremy Kaufer mentioned.

A bus was known as to the scene to function a spot to heat up.

Within the aftermath, there was smoke and water injury inside Pine Knoll Florist.

“Lot of water injury within the again and smoke within the entrance. So hopefully — thank God no person acquired damage — we’ll be capable of repair it,” proprietor Adriane Dianis instructed CBS2.

Dianis was in a position to salvage flowers for the funeral of a good friend’s father.

“I’ll have them delivered, and tomorrow’s one other day. We’ll fear about tomorrow tomorrow,” she mentioned.

The injury is critical, as is the willpower to assist the companies that suffered.

“That is the guts of our village. We’re an excellent neighborhood with nice companies. We’re going to all work collectively to get it operational as fast as doable,” mentioned Suffern Mayor Michael Curley.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, within the village that was based in 1796, historical past repeats. That very block of buildings burned to the bottom about 40 years in the past.

This time, the construction itself is salvageable, they usually’re already speaking about methods to repair it up and get the companies open once more.