Firefighters Rescue Dog From Roof Of Bergen County Building – Gadget Clock

Firefighters Rescue Dog From Roof Of Bergen County Building
Firefighters Rescue Dog From Roof Of Bergen County Building – Gadget Clock

Firefighters Rescue Dog From Roof Of Bergen County Building – Gadget Clock

BOGOTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters made an unusual rescue Sunday in Bergen County, New Jersey.

They were called to help get a dog off a roof.

In a Facebook post, the Bogota Police Department said it contacted the fire department for the rescue.

The dog apparently got onto the roof from a second floor window by knocking the air conditioning unit aside.

The pup looked happy to see the firefighters and wagged his tail as the ladder approached.

Police said the dog and firemen all got down safely.

