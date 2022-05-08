World

Firefighters rescue teen after falling 40ft into a well

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Firefighters rescue teen after falling 40ft into a well
Written by admin
Firefighters rescue teen after falling 40ft into a well

Firefighters rescue teen after falling 40ft into a well

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney City Fire Department was able to rescue a teenager Saturday evening after he fell 40 feet into a well in Gaffney. The fire department said firefighters responded to a report around 7:57 p.m. that a person had fallen into a well off Pacolet Highway.

Well on Pacolet Highway Courtesy of Gaffney City Fire Department copy
The Well (Courtesy of Gaffney City Fire Department)

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 14-year-old male in the well. Rescue crews said they were able to make voice contact with the teenager.

The teenager was able to hold himself above water by holding on to pipes in the well, firefighters said.

The fire department said a firefighter lowered into the well and extracted the teen around 8:24 p.m. EMS then took the teen to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

#Firefighters #rescue #teen #falling #40ft

READ Also  NYC Tackles Long COVID with Three ‘Centers of Excellence’ – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment