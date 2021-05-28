Firefly Lane, starring Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, renewed for second season at Netflix

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke-starrer Firefly Lane has been renewed for the second season at Netflix.

Based on the modern of the equivalent identify by bestselling creator Kristin Hannah, the present’s first season debuted on the streamer in February this 12 months.

In retaining with The Hollywood Reporter, Maggie Friedman will proceed as showrunner and government producer on the assortment.

Firefly Lane charts the a protracted time-spanning friendship between Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke).

The 2 meet as children and combat by 30 years of usaand downs, heartbreaks and a friendship-testing admire triangle. Regardless of taking divergent paths in existence, their bond stays, till it faces the closing check.

The drama assortment moreover features actors Ben Lawson, Yael Yurman and Beau Garrett in pivotal roles.

