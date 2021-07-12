Firefox 90.1.1 APK for Android – Download



Firefox is a fast, smart web browser and you can search intelligently with most of the search engines. It comes with great privacy controls. You can also sync your browsing history across all of your devices with firefox sync just like Google Chrome. Easily access your most visited sites on the main tab, of course, you can always customize that.

Firefox web browser from Mozilla has been rated faster than most of the top-rated web browsers in the Android market such as Chrome and Opera. Firefox achieves high-speed browsing due to the lack of data tracking which enables it to focus on the important stuff such as browsing.

The browser allows you to import history and bookmarks across desktop and mobile versions of the browser. To do this, you require a Firefox account, which is free and easy to set up. When you can use a single software across devices it becomes easy to pull your webpages and bookmarks quickly.

Interface:

By touching the square icon at the top of the Firefox interface you can open the tabs page. It shows you which tabs are currently open with thumbnail views of those websites. If you want to open a new tab, you simply touch the + symbol and a new tab opens. If you want to access a tab, just touch it. To close a tab, just press the close X button in the upper right corner. If you are new to using Firefox on your Android phone then it will take some time to get the hang of it. Firefox provides you private mode as well. In a private window, your history will not be stored and you will be free from any track.

Firefox for Android has all the abilities to outperform and outclass many new and trendy browsers. You can download this app just by clicking the download button and don’t forget to comment and rate in the section below with your thoughts. Some apps like Firefox for Browsing are Opera Mini, Opera Browse, Samsung Internet Browser, UC Browser. If you want to write a review then install this app and rate it on our website. The download is hassle-free as our speed is fast and we offer direct links to all the available versions of Firefox free.