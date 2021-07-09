Firefox Lite 2.6.2 APK for Android – Download



At less than 7MB in size, the Firefox lite browser gives you super-fast web browsing on a really light app. The Firefox Lite comes with a feature called “Screenshot the Whole Page” to capture screenshots of the whole scrollable page. This browser comes with private browsing and tracking protection to help users browse websites without a trace.

The Firefox Lite comes packed with a dedicated Night Mode. Furthermore, there is the traditional multi-tabbing function to let you multitask using multiple tabs. This way users can jump between tabs quickly privately and in a much more responsive way. Which is a very big improvement when compared to its original app.

Download the Firefox Lite browser app

Apart from being the fastest, lightweight, and privacy-focused web browser for android platforms that has packed with many features. Its turbo mode helps users to browse the web at a faster blazing speed. It has a neat, friendly user interface, which makes it easy for any user to use it comfortably.

After you download and install the app by clicking on the download button above. Open the app and Firefox Lite will show up a search bar in the center and menu at the bottom of the screen allowing users easy scrolling. You can easily add preferred web page shortcuts to the home screen for faster web browsing.

Equipped with an ad-blocker this browser blocks third-party ads as well as images and displays only the text. This way you won’t have to wait for the ad images to load so you can. And if somehow you are in an area with slow internet just turn on the turbo mode and it will help you load the pages in a faster way.

Use Firefox Lite for private browsing that enables you to browse the internet without leaving any trace. It includes search history, passwords or cookies, site preferences, or temporary Internet files. Read more about the app. Let us know if you liked it by rating it below and commenting on its features.